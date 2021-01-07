Search on for farmer after elephant electrocuted

The farmer, who erected an illegal electric fencing around a paddy field at Semmedu near Pooluvapatti, which led to the electrocution of a tusker early on Tuesday morning, remained at large on Wednesday.
The Forest Department said that the farmer named Durai (55) alias Aruchamy, a resident of Thennamanallur near Thondamuthur, and his wife absconded soon after the incident.
District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that Durai has been cultivating paddy in a leased land at Semmedu around which he erected the illegal electric fencing.
“The power line was drawn from the nearby property which is in the name of Durai’s wife. The Electricity Department suspended the power connection,” he said.
Mr. Venkatesh said that special teams were formed to nab Durai who was booked for wildlife offence.
Though the Forest Department was planning to conduct the post-mortem of the tusker aged around 20 at the farm field itself, people from the locality opposed the move.
The carcass was taken to the Forest Department’s elephant camp at Chadivayal where it was autopsied on Tuesday evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath