Search launched to trap leopard sighted in sugarcane farm

The district forest department has launched a search for a carnivorous animal which has reportedly ventured into a sugarcane farm near Kandhampatti here on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Vanitha and Ponkodi, two women residing near the sugarcane farm in Kandhampatti have gone into the farm in the evening to collect grazing grass for cattle. The women claimed that they saw a leopard in the farm and rushed out of the place. The women immediately alerted forest and police personnel.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan, Assistant Conservator of Forests Yogesh Kumar Meena and a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and conducted checks in the farm.

The forest personnel checked for pug marks and any other identification marks in the place. Forest personnel were deployed at the place to guard the farm premises and prevent the animal from venturing into residential areas.

Mr. Murugan said that camera traps would also be set up.

Mr. Murugan said that they are yet to identify the animal and about 30 forest personnel have been deployed at the place and cages have been arranged. He added that they would conduct searches using drones in the morning to identify the animal.

N. Mohanraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said that about 40 police personnel have been deployed in the area for protection of the public.

Fire and Rescue personnel were also called in for the operation.