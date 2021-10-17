Search continues for woman who was washed away in stream

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Sunday engaged in the search for the woman who was washed away in Mathipalayam stream.

17 October 2021 23:58 IST

The Fire and Rescue Services on Sunday continued the search to trace the woman who was washed away in a stream at Mathipalayam, near Coimbatore, on Saturday.

The searches continued till Sunday evening and the fire brigades could not trace M. Vijaya, a resident of Ambedkar Street at Mathipalayam.

A 40-member team of the Fire and Rescue Services led by District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh, Assistant DFO P. Alagarsamy, and station officers Velusamy and Ravichandran searched Mathipalayam stream. The team also searched a tank, namely Sennanur kuttai, into which the stream flows.

Vijaya, a farm worker, was washed away while trying to cross the stream around 3.30 p.m. Rainwater carried her away and a search was launched immediately.

An officer from the Fire and Rescue Services said that there were two check dams across the stream.

“According to people from the locality, the check dams were five to six feet deep where soil carried by the rainwater has been accumulated. We suspect that the woman could have got stuck at one of the check dams and got buried under the soil. The soil will be removed on Monday using excavators,” said the officer.