Search continues for woman, two teenagers who went missing in River Bhavani in Coimbatore district

February 12, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

Search to trace a woman and two teenagers who went missing in River Bhavani near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday, ended without results on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Services used boats to search for Shakunthala (40) of Narasimmanaickenpalayam, Gowtham (17) of Uppilipalayam, and Jeevananthan (17) of Singanallur.

According to the police, Shakunthala and four others — Balakrishnan, (53), his sister Bakiya (45), her daughter-in-law Jamuna (25) and Kasthuri (30) — ventured into River Bhavani near Vachinampalayam pump house around 5 p.m. on Saturday to take bath. However, there was a sudden increase in inflow and they were washed away. While Balakrishnan and Kasthuri managed to get back to the shore, Jamuna and Bakiya drowned. Though a search was launched for Shakunthala on Sunday, she was not traced.

Gowtham and Jeevanantham were part of a six-member group of students from Coimbatore city who went to take bath in the river at Uppupallam near Mettupalayam on Saturday afternoon. The six students ventured into the river around 3.30 p.m. Gowtham and Jeevananthan were washed away while others managed to escape.

Fire brigades from the Mettupalayam fire station conducted searches for Shakunthala at Vachinampalayam, said station officer K. Balasundaram.

Another team from Annur fire station searched for Gowtham and Jeevanantham at Uppupallam and Thekkampatti areas. The search teams could not trace the three persons till Sunday evening.