Search conducted at house of BDO in Dharmpauri district over bleaching powder purchase scam

June 06, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) carried out searches at the house of P. Krishnan, former Block Development Office (BDO) of Pennagaram Union, Dharmapuri district, who is now the BDO of Karimangalam Union.

The searches were in pursuance of an FIR filed against Krishnan and four other individuals for misappropriation of funds in the purchase of bleaching powder in 2019-20.

The allegations pertain to the purchase of bleaching powder by Krishnan, based on administrative sanction by then Collector S. Malavizhi, who herself is among the co-accused in a related FIR, in which she is accused of misappropriation of funds and corruption.

Krishnan, the DVAC has alleged, deliberately split 33 panchayats into four zones to circumvent the open tender process and to retain financial power within the sanctioned limit. The discrepancies had revealed the issue of tenders to firms far away from Dharmapuri, and the receipt of bleaching powder – all recorded on the same day. The tenders were also opened and sanctioned on the same day as his transfer from this posting, the DVAC has alleged.

According to the FIR, Krishnan had “created false documents with the utomost intention to swindle the government funds in lakhs together before leaving Pennagaram on transfer.” Krishnan, with the aid of the four other co-accused, who had purportedly supplied bleaching powder, had deliberately swindled government funds without actually procuring the bleaching powder, according to the FIR.