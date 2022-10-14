Search committee formed to select new Vice-Chancellor for Bharathiar University

The State Government has constituted a three-member search committee to recommend names for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for Bharathiar University. The committee will suggest three names to the Governor of Tamil Nadu after finalising the eligible candidates.

The committee members are retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar, former Vice-Chancellor of Madras University P. Duraisamy and Academy of Maritime Education and Training Vice-Chancellor G. Thiruvasagam.

According to the Association of University Teachers, the current Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj would hold office till October 16.

Mr. Davidar was selected by the State Government. He was designated to inquire about the irregularities in the implementation of Smart City projects by the Tamil Nadu government in March this year.

Under Chapter II Section 12 (2) of the Bharathiar university Act 1981, which was amended in the Tamil Nadu Universities Law (Amendment) Act, 2017, the Senate and Syndicate members of the varsity must nominate two of the three members of the committee.

While the syndicate nominated Mr. Duraisamy, the Senate chose Mr. Thiruvasagam.