Sealed EVMs sent to college in Krishnagiri

Krishangiri

07 April 2021 22:20 IST

The EVMs were sealed and kept in the strong room at the Government Polytechnic College on Wednesday. Earlier, the District Election Officer and Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the strong room and verified the EVMs before they were secured in the strong room locked and sealed in the presence of political party representatives.

The EVMs have been fortified with three-tier security, and monitored round the clock by cameras inside the strong rooms. The political parties may view the safety of the EVMs stored in the strong room through the monitors at the election control room at the Collectorate. The strong is guarded by armed policemen round the clock and the building premises is also secured by the police force.

The Government Polytechnic College will also be the counting centre on May 2. According to the Collector, adequate arrangements would be made in compliance with COVID guidelines on the day of counting.

