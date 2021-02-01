SDPI workers arrested for disrupting BJP meeting at Mettupalayam

Coimbatore

01 February 2021 00:32 IST

More than 25 workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested on charges of disrupting a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Mettupalayam town on Sunday.

The meeting was in protest against an agitation organised by the SDPI in support of the farmers’ rally in Delhi on January 26. A person dressed up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was featured at the SDPI protest and the workers had spoken critical of him, said police sources.

As the meeting attended by BJP functionary Kalyanaraman was progressing, 12 SDPI workers marched towards the venue, claiming that Mr. Kalyanaraman insulted Prophet Muhammad in his speech. They were removed by the police.

Later, another group of SDPI workers arrived at the place and threw stones. The police used mild force to remove them. More than 25 SDPI workers were arrested in connection with the incident.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) K.S. Narenthiran Nayar and Superintendents of Police from Coimbatore rural, the Nilgiris and Erode camped at Mettupalayam.

Mr. Nayar said that 350 persons were detained for staging road blockade at various places around Mettupalayam.

Earlier in the day, Coimbatore rural police kept ‘Vellore’ M. Ibrahim, president of Tamil Nadu Ekathuva Prachara Jamaat, under preventive detention. He had come to Coimbatore to attend a fund-raising event for Ram temple and the BJP meeting at Mettupalayam. The preventive detention was made as some organisations had announced that they would not allow Mr. Ibrahim to attend the BJP meeting. He was released in the evening.

Coimbatore city and rural police sounded alert across the district following the tension at Mettupalayam.

Meanwhile, members of SDPI and Popular Front of India staged a road blockade in front of Coimbatore Rural SP's office late on Sunday, demanding the arrest of Mr. Kalyanaraman and the release of those arrested at Mettupalayam.

Later, the police informed the protesters that Mr. Kalyanaraman and two others have been arrested and asked them to disperse.