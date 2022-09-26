SDPI worker arrested for hurling Molotov cocktail at BJP Coimbatore office 

The police on Monday arrested a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the BJP office in Coimbatore on September 22 night. S. Sadam Hussain (31), a resident of Cheran Colony at Thudiyalur near Coimbatore, was arrested based on various evidences, said Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. The police were on the lookout for an accomplice, who rode the two-wheeler, while Hussain hurled a bottle filled with fuel at the BJP office on V.K.K. Menon Road around 8.30 p.m. on September 22. Following the attack on the BJP office, Coimbatore district witnessed a series of attacks on people and properties associated with the BJP, the RSS and the Hindu Munnani. Three special teams supervised by G.S. Madhavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore north, analysed visuals from over 100 surveillance cameras to identify the accused. The accused had switched off mobile phone at the time of the crime. Hussain was arrested for offences under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent destroy house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Mr. Balakrishnan said that more details of the conspiracy behind the attack will be known after the arrest of Hissain’s accomplice. The police were also Investigating whether the duo was involved in other attacks reported in Coimbatore. According to the Commissioner, Hussain was in charge of the Popular Front of India at Thudiyalur before. He had also worked in the intelligence section of the PFI. Police sources said that the National Investigation Agency had raided the house of Hussain once in connection with the Investigation into the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson C. Sasikumar. Hussain was suspected to have been part of a team which allegedly conducted a recce ahead of the murder, said police sources.