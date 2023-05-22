SDPI urges govt. to regulate fee hike by private schools

May 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Members of the Women India Movement, the women’s wing of the Social Democratic Party of India, urged the State government to regulate the fee hike proposed by the private schools.

In a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the members said “The government has set a cap for the fees that can be charged by the private school. But, many institutions are collecting additional fees. “

They also urged the government to improve the quality of education in the government and government-aided schools.

Tamil medium

The Tamil Desa Puratchi Iyakkam in a petition to the Collector wanted the government to ensure that medium of instruction in Tamil should be enforced at Coimbatore Cloth Merchant Association Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Raja Street and at government primary schools at Selvapuram. at the Collectorate.