SDPI stages rail roko in Tiruppur condemning yarn price hike

Around 60 members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), who staged a rail roko protest condemning the hike in cotton and yarn prices, were removed by the Tiruppur City Police on Monday.

The police said that the entrance to the Tiruppur Railway Station at Rayapuram was barricaded following the announcement of the protest. As the members gathered at the entrance around 11 a.m., some members managed to push the barricades aside and enter the railway station, following which they squatted on the rail track and raised slogans condemning the Union government.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and removed the SDPI members, following which they were placed at a wedding hall within the limits of Tiruppur North police station. They were released around 6 p.m., according to the police.