SDPI stages protests against construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya

Social Democratic Party of India members staging a protest in Hosur on Wednesday.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadre staged a demonstration condemning the stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya for Ram Temple on Wednesday.

The members called for stopping the works.

The protesters also slammed the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ceremony and called it an assault on the secular character of the nation. They also condemned the organising of the ceremony on August 5, the day when Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370.

The protests were held at Ram Nagar in Hosur and Palacodde in Dharmapuri.

Members of Makkalarasu Katchi claimed that Ayodhya land belongs to Buddhists and wanted construction activities to be stopped.

