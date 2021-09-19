SDPI stages protest

Social Democratic Party of India held a protest here on Saturday to highlight the lack of basic amenities in several parts of the city. In a release, the party said the way the Coimbatore Corporation went about implementing projects under the Smart Cities Mission had created an imbalance of sorts in the city.

While a few wards were well-developed with all basic amenities others were below par with not even good roads, the party said and cited Marakkadai. N.H. Road, Kembatty Colony, Kallamedu, Kamarajapuram, Chairman Raja Nagar, Thillai Nagar and a few more areas as examples.

There were no good roads, the drains were choked and the residents suffered community dog menace, the party said and urged the Corporation to immediately solve the residents’ demands.