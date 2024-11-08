ADVERTISEMENT

SDPI stages protest against Amaran in Coimbatore, seeks ban

Published - November 08, 2024 10:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest against Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Amaran’ in Coimbatore city on Friday, alleging that the movie portrayed Muslims in a bad light.

Nearly 100 SDPI members assembled outside Shanthi theatre in the city on Friday evening and staged a protest demanding a ban on the screening of the movie. SDPI district secretary Mansoor Ali led the protest.

The party’s State secretary Kaja Hussain alleged that the movie spread hate in the name of patriotism and portrayed Muslims as anti-nationals. The police detained and removed 97 persons, who staged the protest.

