SDPI members take out 76-ft. national flag in procession in Coimbatore
A 76-feet national flag was taken out in procession by the members of the Social Democratic Party of India to commemorate the 76th Independence Day on Monday.
Ward councillor R Alima Raja Hussain, party's district president A. Musthafa, spokesperson S. Mansoor, and Women India Movement (WIM) and its district president Kamila, took part in the procession.
