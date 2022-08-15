SDPI members take out 76-ft. national flag in procession in Coimbatore

Members of the SDPI with the 75-feet national flag at GM Nagar in Coimbatore city on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A 76-feet national flag was taken out in procession by the members of the Social Democratic Party of India to commemorate the 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Ward councillor R Alima Raja Hussain, party's district president A. Musthafa, spokesperson S. Mansoor, and Women India Movement (WIM) and its district president Kamila, took part in the procession.