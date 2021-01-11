SDPC help sought for establishing solar power units in schools in Valparai

The State Development Policy Council (SDPC) has asked the district administration to forward as proposal the request put forward by the School Education Department here to provide solar power to government schools in Valparai and Anamalai panchayat unions, the Council chairman C. Ponnaiyan said here on Monday.
A release based on his meeting with the district administration officials said Mr. Ponnaiyan wanted the administration to forward the proposal so that the Council could look into the demands for additional school buildings, solar power units and kitchen garden in government schools.
The Council had financed establishment of maternity and post-operative care and paediatric care in primary health centres in Valparai.
The Council’s support to improve medical care was a part of its objective of providing equitable development across the State by focussing on panchayat unions that were relatively backward on the development index in each district.
After the successful implementation of the scheme, Mr. Ponnaiyan said, the Council would look at extending the schemes to other unions as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath