Scuffle erupts at Kondayampalayam panchayat meeting

February 11, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

A clash broke out between two groups of people in a ward meeting held at Kondayampalayam panchayat late on Friday over a petition on the quality of a newly-laid road. A video of the alleged tussle went viral on social media.

Sources from the area said that a woman raised questions over the quality of a new concrete road laid under the Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam at Lakshmi Garden during a ward-level meeting held on Friday night. The petitioner alleged that the road’s quality was sub-par. This led to a tussle between the groups led by the ward member G. Mohan attached to DMK and that of the petitioner, reportedly representing the BJP. A few persons got themselves admitted to hospitals claiming injury in the scuffle. The police said they were collecting statements of those who got admitted to hospitals. Mr. Mohan could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.