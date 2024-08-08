SC/ST vigilance panel yet to convene meeting in 2024

The Citizens Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, a welfare organisation, have urged the State government to convene the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (SVMC) meeting for the current year to review and implement the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, in the State.

In an email sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, committee’s district coordinator V. Govindaraj said the SVMC was formed as per Section 16 of the act with 25 members for which the Chief Minister was the chairman. The committee should meet in January and July to review the implementation of the provisions of the Act and provide relief and rehabilitation facilities to the victims. The committee’s meeting was held in 2022 and 2023 whereas the meeting was not convened in January 2024 and July 2024.

The email said that from 2017 to 2022, 1,515 members of SC/ST communities were affected due to murders, rape and self-immolations and they need to be provided a compensation to the tune of ₹35.24 crore. “Since the meetings were not conducted, they were denied their right to claim the compensation,” the email said.

Also, during the same period, 1,117 families were eligible for government jobs, receiving pensions, houses, farmlands and free education for children and provisions for three months. “They too were denied their rights,” the email said. In 2022, of the 240 affected families, only 104 families had received government jobs while 57% of the eligible persons were denied jobs. The email urged the State government to convene the meeting immediately so that the rights vested to people of SC/ST communities were ensured.