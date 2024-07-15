SC/ST students seek allocation of rooms at the Backward Class hostel in Erode

Twenty-nine students from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities on Monday demanded the district administration to allocate rooms for them at the Backward Classes (BC) hostel in Erode.

In a petition submitted during the weekly grievances redress day meeting at the Collectorate, they said that only the students from the BC and Most Backward Classes (MBC) were allowed to stay in the hostel. The students of SC/ST communities from Kallakurichi, Salem, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, Namakkal, do not have hostel facility and many had to travel from their villages to the college in Modakkurichi every day. As their parents were daily wage earners, they could not spend on accommodation. Without hostel facility, they cannot continue their studies, the students said. They urged the District Collector to allocate rooms for them in the BC hostel, as he allegedly had the authority to execute 10% to 20% reservation for SC/ST students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.