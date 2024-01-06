SC/ST staff association demands suspension of Periyar University V-C

January 06, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu Universities, Colleges, SC/ST Teachers’ and Non-Teaching Staff Association has urged the State government to suspend Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan and Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel, based on the case registered against them.

In support of the Vice-Chancellor, the Society for Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) sought action against those responsible for his arrest.

The SC/ST association coordinator, P. Pitchaimuthu, said the Karuppur police registered a case against Mr. Jagannathan, Mr. Thangavel and others for misappropriation of funds, corruption, and starting a company without permission. A case was registered against the V-C under the SC/ST Act.

For many years, the faculty, staff, and students belonging to the SC/ST communities faced various issues at Periyar University. For the past 10 years, Vice-Chancellors and Registrars from the same castes had been appointed. The head of department posts were also not provided to SC/ST professors on a rotation basis, and many SC/ST professors retired without becoming HoDs.

Similarly, more than 20 posts, including that of librarian and physical education director, should be given to SC/STs as per the 200-point roster system. However, they were not given to SCs or STs. Eligible professors for nomination as Syndicate members from SC/ST communities were also not recommended by the V-C. In the promotion of professors, headship rotation was not followed.

The Vice-Chancellor was allegedly biased towards SC/ST professors and was appointing those who belonged to his caste for various posts in the university. So, the government should suspend the V-C and the other accused persons in the case immediately and ensure social justice in the university, Mr. Pitchaimuthu added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, SFRBC president Rathinasabapathi said that following the incident that happened at the university on December 26, the Society sent a fact-finding team, including a lawyer, an educationist, a former police official, and a journalist, to the university. The team inquired with those connected with the incident, gathered documents, and submitted a report.

As per the report, the complaint against the V-C was allegedly made under pressure from some higher officials, and the complaint was not true. The police also registered cases based on pressure from higher officials. The company was started as a non-profit one and had not engaged in any money transactions. “Considering the violations, on behalf of our federation, we are moving the Madras High Court seeking action against officials who registered cases against the V-C and others,” Mr. Rathinasabapathi added.

