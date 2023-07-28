HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC/ST Commission criticised for inaction towards welfare of conservancy workers

The Commission failed to ensure justice to victims of manual scavenging and manhole deaths, alleges human rights activist Henri Tiphagne

July 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The public hearing to seek justice for victims of manhole deaths organised by Social Awareness Society for Youths in Coimbatore on Friday.

The public hearing to seek justice for victims of manhole deaths organised by Social Awareness Society for Youths in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes has failed to ensure justice to victims of manual scavenging and manhole deaths, alleged executive director of People’s Watch and human rights activist Henri Tiphagne in Coimbatore on Friday.

Speaking at a State-level public hearing organised by the Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY) seeking justice for victims of manhole deaths, Mr. Tiphagne alleged that no member from the Commission spared time to attend the meeting.

“An SC/ST Commission was set up in the State by the present government. But it is inactive. It is a dysfunctional Commission,” Mr. Tiphagne charged, adding that compensation was not awarded to several families of conservancy workers who died in the line of duty.

ALSO READ
Manual scavenging witnessed in Coimbatore a day after Union Social Justice Ministry said all Tamil Nadu districts free from the practice

Conservancy workers from several districts and family members of the victims of manhole deaths submitted their grievances at the public hearing led by a panel comprising Mr. Tiphagne, advocate B.B. Mohan, Ponnusamy of Resilience organisation, assistant professor Semmalar Selvi from Loyola College, and journalist Kavin Malar.

V.A. Ramesh Nathan, director of SASY, said that a large number of conservancy workers have not been given the ID card by Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Board that prevents them from getting various benefits. Such workers do not have a service registry. “The SC/ST Commission should intervene in such matters and recommend suggestions to the government, which it is not doing,” he said.

According to a report prepared by SASY, it conducted field visits for 33 incidents of SC/ST atrocities, manual scavenging and manhole deaths that were reported from November 2021 to June 2023 in the State. A total of 43 conservancy workers died during this period.

ALSO READ
Couple die as TNSTC bus knocks down bicycle near Coimbatore

R. Murugan, State coordinator of SASY, said the process of obtaining ID cards from the welfare board remains a time-consuming process that was yet to be digitalised.

Athi Thamizhar Peravai founder Athiyaman and SASY programme coordinator K. Palanisamy also spoke.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / human rights / Caste / Caste violence / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.