SC/ST Act invoked against BJP Coimbatore president

A day after BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy was arrested for making derogatory remarks against social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and DMK Nilgiris MP A. Raja, the police on Thursday invoked a provision of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him.

A senior police officer said that Section 3, 1 (r) (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view) of SC/ST Act was added to the First Information Report filed against Mr. Uthamaramasamy as the speech he made during a protest organised by the Hindu Munnani in Coimbatore a few days ago had references attracting the provision.

The police produced documents related to the added provision of the SC/ST Act before a Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, where Mr. Uthamaramasamy’s counsel submitted a petition seeking bail for him.

Since the police added the provision of the SC/ST Act to the FIR, the Magistrate informed that the case would be transferred to the Principal District and Sessions Court, which is also the special court for the trial of cases registered under the SC/ST Act, and asked the counsel to seek bail before that court.

The BJP leader allegedly made derogatory remarks against Periyar and Mr. Raja during a protest on Sunday which was organised to condemn the Nilgiris MP for his alleged disrespectful comments on Hinduism citing the Manusmriti.

He was arrested on Wednesday for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.