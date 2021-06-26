Coimbatore

Scribe arrested in Tiruppur

Tiruppur City Police on Saturday arrested a journalist on charges of threatening a head constable.

Police sources said Mubarak Basha (40), said to be a reporter with a Tamil monthly investigative magazine, allegedly threatened the head constable of Velampalayam police station that he would publish an adverse report about her and demanded ₹ 1.25 lakh to not publish it. Based on her complaint, the police booked him under sections 294(b) (Uttering obscenities), 353 (Criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 506(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 4 (Penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and remanded him in judicial custody.


