Screening of workers, monitoring of SOPs intensified at industries and shops

In Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, as workers return to industries and commercial establishments and COVID-19 positive cases are reported in some, officials are intensifying screening for the disease and monitoring of precautionary measures.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said workers are issued e-passes to return to the district. They should get tested before they join work.

Though there were cases in some industries initially, “the industries are safe so far,” he said.

In a move to intensify screening, the district administration has urged commercial establishments and industries to go in for random testing of workers (10 % to 15 %) every 10 days for COVID-19.

This will give an indication whether there are positive cases in a unit or shop, he said.

In case there are positive cases, contacts of the workers or employees are traced and tested and the shop or a particular section of the unit is closed for disinfection. The other workers need to be under quarantine at least for seven days to control the spread, said another official here.

The administration will monitor strictly the main commercial areas to ensure that the workers and the shoppers wear masks, maintain personal distance and there is less crowd. If more cases are reported from a shop or industry, the district administration files complaint and will even shut down the unit, the official warned.

In Tiruppur, it is estimated that nearly 70,000 migrant workers returned to their home States when lockdown restrictions were relaxed three months ago. About 30,000 have come back to the district.

They are quarantined before they join work and if any industry violates it, action is taken. More fever clinics are opened at congested commercial areas to detect COVID positive cases, an official said.

In the case of industries, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that every Friday industries report to the district administration details of the workers screened.

And, the administration checks the details provided. This is for the existing workers.

It has also formed teams to inspect industries regularly to ensure they follow all the precautionary measures.

Workers returning from other districts or States are tested before they resume duty. The industries have been co-operating for these steps, he said.