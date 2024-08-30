Screening of people for cancer in all 38 districts to begin soon, says Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday that special camps would be conducted soon in all 38 districts to screen people who have completed 18 years of age for cancer.

The Minister participated in the convocation function of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College (GMKMC) and conferred degrees on 101 students.

At the function, the Minister said 36 government medical colleges were in Tamil Nadu and convocation was already held in 35 medical colleges and Salem was the last college to conduct convocation this year. “As a Minister, I visited this district over 15 times and launched numerous schemes and projects.”

The Salem GMKMC completed 28 years and was entering into 29th year. Before 2001, per day, around 1,500 people visited the hospital as outpatients. Now, it had been increased to 3,500 people for treatment per day. Recently, a PET/CT scan was inaugurated in the hospital at ₹12 crore. Before the DMK government came to power, the PET/CT scan was available only in Chennai and Madurai. But now, in three years, PET/CT scans had been provided to five more hospitals, including Salem, the Minister added.

.Listing the projects inaugurated in Salem district in the last three years, the Minister said considering the increase in cancer cases, screening was conducted in Erode, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Nagercoil districts as leather industries and rubber factories were functioning in these districts.

Considering the emergency announced for mpox by WHO, equipment was installed in four international airports in the State, and passengers were screened to for mpox. Special wards for mpox had been opened in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, and Coimbatore government hospitals. No mpox case had been reported in India. In the last one year, over 200 people died of mpox across the globe, the Minister added.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul and S. Sathasivam and officials participated.

