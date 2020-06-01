Screening kiosks set up at bus stands

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh on Monday reviewed the functioning of COVID-19 screening kiosks the Corporation has set up on the new and old bus stand premises.
Mr.Sadheesh said the kiosks would be manned by the Corporation health officials and they would provide COVID-related assistance to the public. “As transport services have resumed, passengers travelling from other places to Salem can get their temperature checked at the kiosks. If a passenger is feeling sick, he/she could approach the kiosk for assistance,” he said.
The Commissioner said the bus crew had been advised to get their temperature checked at the kiosks before starting their trips. The recent COVID-19 positive cases reported within the Corporation limits were persons who travelled from other places to the district and containment measures had been taken, he said.
