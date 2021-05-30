Screening centres of CMCH, ESI hospital to function from schools

The COVID-19 casualty ward with oxygen supported beds set up at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore.

30 May 2021 22:40 IST

In a move to reduce congestion at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, the COVID-19 screening centres at these hospitals will function from nearby schools from Monday.

The COVID-19 screening centre of CMCH has been shifted to nearby St. Francis School. Similarly, the screening centre of ESI Hospital has been moved to Corporation High School at Varadharajapuram, said a statement issued by the district administration.

Patients who do not have serious symptoms of COVID-19 can visit these centres directly and get x-ray and blood tests done. Depending on the severity of cases, the doctors will refer them to Covid Care Centres or advise them to remain in home quarantine. Patients who require oxygen support will be shifted immediately to government hospitals or Covid Oxygen Centres, said the release.

The district administration also said that the CMCH has set up an additional Covid Casualty facility which functions round-the-clock at the Government Arts College. The facility is equipped with 100 oxygen supported beds to attend to emergency cases and to stabilize the condition of patients.

A liquid medical oxygen tank of two kilo litre capacity and 50 oxygen cylinders are available at the facility. Patients who require advanced care will be shifted to CMCH immediately.

The district administration said that efforts were being taken to add 100 more beds for patients with low oxygen requirement at the Arts College.