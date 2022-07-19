Screening against monkeypox begins at 13 Coimbatore check-posts bordering Kerala

The 20-bedded isolation ward kept ready at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 19, 2022 18:52 IST

With Kerala having two confirmed cases of monkeypox, a rare zoonotic viral disease, the Health and Revenue Departments have started screening passengers at 13 check-posts along Tamil Nadu – Kerala border in Coimbatore district.

Screening of passengers started at Walayar check-post, the major gateway between Tamil Nadu and Kerala via Coimbatore district, on Monday night. Screening at check-posts on other 12 inter-State routes started on Tuesday evening.

Coimbatore District Collector is closely monitoring the precautionary measures through Revenue and Health Department officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, said a three-member team consisting of a health inspector, an official from the Revenue Department and a policeman/policewoman will screen passengers at the check-posts in three shifts.

“They will check whether any commuter has symptoms of monkeypox, mainly fever with skin rashes. If anyone is found with the symptom, the person will be isolated immediately,” she said.

Sample from persons with suspected symptoms would have to be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the official said.

Three health inspectors will screen international passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport. They screen passengers who arrive from two international destinations - Sharjah and Singapore.

Isolation ward ready at CMCH

A 20-bedded isolation ward has been readied at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to quarantine persons, if found with symptoms of monkeypox.

“Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and isolating the infected person can prevent the spread of the virus to others. The disease, with an incubation period of about 21 days, has symptoms such as fever, skin rashes and muscle pain. The infection rate of the disease is high from two days before developing the rashes and fever to the formation of crush and scabs,” said CMCH Dean A. Nirmala.

According to her, the disease can spread through skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets, bodily fluids and through handling items such as clothes and blankets used by the affected person.

Dr. Nirmala said that an ICU set up would not be required for a person affected with monkeypox in normal cases. If an infected person had comorbidity, treatment for those diseases could be given.