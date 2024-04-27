ADVERTISEMENT

Screen casting CCTV footage of strong rooms malfunctions in Udhagamandalam

April 27, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDAMALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A television screen casting the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the strong rooms containing ballot boxes and Electronic Voting Machines, to representatives of the Lok Sabha candidates contesting in the Nilgiris Parliamentary Constituency, malfunctioned for a few minutes on Saturday. 

After the representatives of the candidates informed the Returning Officer, M. Aruna, of the malfunction, technicians were brought in to fix the issue. Officials said that the CCTV cameras had been functional and were recording footage of the premises, but the screen casting footage to the representatives of the candidates had malfunctioned.

The issue was soon rectified, with Ms. Aruna also visiting the Government Polytechnic College to ensure that the issue was solved.

