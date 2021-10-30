Scrap yard where fire broke out on Thursday continues to function despite Coimbatore Corporation notice

Coimbatore

30 October 2021

Town Planning wing officials had in June served notice on the owner asking him to vacate the place

The scrap yard off Nanjundapuram Road, where fire broke out on Thursday, has been functioning despite the Coimbatore Corporation issuing notice, records accessed by The Hindu show.

In June this year, Town Planning wing officials from the Coimbatore Corporation served notice on the owner of the scrap yard asking him to vacate the place.

The Corporation said that a case was pending before the Madras High Court, which in an interim order had ordered to maintain status quo.

Neither the Corporation, which was the respondent in the case, nor the petitioner who had claimed ownership of a certain stretch of land, including the one where the scrap yard was set up, was allowed to make any changes.

After serving the notice, the Corporation wrote to the Tangedco when it learnt that the scrap yard owner had moved an application for power connection. The Tangedco, however, did not give power connection.

The officials said the scrap yard was on a 60-cent land that was earmarked playground in plans approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

A part of the scrap yard also encroached upon the stretch of the land, identified as a scheme road to be built to connect Nanjundapuram Road to Trichy Road via Kannikaparameswari Layout, Veerappa Thevar Colony and a few other residential localities.

The members of the Covai Ramanthapuram Veerappathevar Colony Residents’ Welfare Association had in fact written to the Corporation in August this year to draw its attention to the pendency of the court case, the need for maintaining the status quo and removal of encroachments, including the scrap yard.

They said that when the Directorate of Town and Country Planning had in 2017 attempted to reduce the width of the 100 feet scheme road to 60 feet and de-reserve the site earmarked playground, they had moved the Madras High Court, which nullified the order.

Consequent upon the order, the Local Planning Authority re-reserved the 60 cent site as playground and restored the width of the proposed road to 100 feet. When a few persons moved the court against this decision saying that they were not heard before the Local Planning Authority passed the order, the court had ordered status quo, the officials said.

Civic activist and campaigner for protection of reserved sites S.P. Thiyagarajan said the Corporation should not have stopped with merely serving notice. It should have gone ahead by removing the encroachments. One of the encroachments was the scrap yard, which caught fire on Thursday morning.

The president of the Sri Pathy Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association N. Manoharan said the residents, who were to benefit if the 100 feet scheme road was to be built, had petitioned the Corporation and Local Planning Authority several times.

Their demand was that the agencies should at least remove all the encroachments, particularly the ones like the scrap yard that were established after the court had ordered status quo, get the court stay vacated and build the proposed scheme road.

Mr. Thiyagarajan said the scrap yard owner had set up a similar yard in a neighbouring locality and was forced to move out only after the residents moved the court.