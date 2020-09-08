Scrap NEET: DMK Youth Wing

COIMBATORE

08 September 2020 22:26 IST

Members of the youth and students’ wings of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Coimbatore staged protests at several places demanding the scrapping of NEET.

The Tuesday’s protest was in response to a call given by the party’s State youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In Coimbatore at Kotaimedu , the youth and students’ wings’ members led by organiser Kotai Abbas placed wreaths and paid homage in front of an effigy of doctor to symbolise that NEET killed the dream of becoming doctor in many a student.

The protesters also sent pigeon mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami stating their demand. To the Chief Minister, they also placed the demand for regulation of online classes for school students. Protests were held at Singanallur, Krishna Colony, Kalapatti, Mettupalayam, Pollachi and in several areas.

In Singanallur, the youth and students’ wings members led by Thalapathy Ilango shouted slogans holding placards demanding the scrapping of NEET.

In Krishna Colony, State youth wing deputy secretary Pynthamil Pari led the protest. And, in Kalpatti, newly appointed Coimbatore urban west unit in-charge Payya Gounder led the protest.

Party members held similar protest across the city, in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and several rural areas.