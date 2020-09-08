Scrap NEET: DMK Youth Wing

Members of the youth and students’ wings of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Coimbatore staged protests at several places demanding the scrapping of NEET.
The Tuesday’s protest was in response to a call given by the party’s State youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.
In Coimbatore at Kotaimedu , the youth and students’ wings’ members led by organiser Kotai Abbas placed wreaths and paid homage in front of an effigy of doctor to symbolise that NEET killed the dream of becoming doctor in many a student.
The protesters also sent pigeon mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami stating their demand. To the Chief Minister, they also placed the demand for regulation of online classes for school students. Protests were held at Singanallur, Krishna Colony, Kalapatti, Mettupalayam, Pollachi and in several areas.
In Singanallur, the youth and students’ wings members led by Thalapathy Ilango shouted slogans holding placards demanding the scrapping of NEET.
In Krishna Colony, State youth wing deputy secretary Pynthamil Pari led the protest. And, in Kalpatti, newly appointed Coimbatore urban west unit in-charge Payya Gounder led the protest.
Party members held similar protest across the city, in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and several rural areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath