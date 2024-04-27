Scorching sun pushes up prices of lemon in Erode

April 27, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - ERODE

With temperatures continuing to soar, an increase in demand coupled with a decline in availability has pushed the price of lemon to anywhere between ₹25 and ₹30 in markets here on Saturday.

Mercury levels continues to be on the rise in the district, where temperatures jumped from 35 degrees Celsius in February to 43 degrees Celsius in April. The ongoing heatwave has driven a demand for summer refreshments like sugarcane, watermelon and muskmelon, as well as lemon. “The price of lemon was ₹5 to ₹7 in February and March. But, now it has risen to ₹15 a piece,” said a retailer at Kollampalayam. The trader said the arrival of the citrus fruit had dropped significantly and with an increase in demand, the price had skyrocketed.

With the rise in prices, consumers have started to feel the pinch as they now have to spend more on lemons. “Since children are now mostly at home, we consume lemon juice regularly to keep ourselves hydrated. Despite the increase in prices, it is healthier than other fruits which contain more sugar,” said V. Amutha of Solar. She added that the family has had to double up its spending on lemon and is concerned that the price will escalate further in the coming days.

Shops that sell lemon juice have raised their prices from ₹20 per glass to ₹25 or even ₹30 per glass, as it remains a popular summer beverage. With temperatures expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius in the first week of May, consumers are concerned that the price of lemons may continue to increase.