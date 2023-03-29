Scorching summer pushes up demand for tender coconut, fruit juices in Erode

March 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ERODE

With mercury levels crossing 38 degree Celsius in Erode, people have started depending on tender coconuts, fruit juices and other refreshments to keep themselves hydrated.

The average temperature hovered between 36 to 38 degree Celsius in March and the officials have warned that it might touch 40 degree Celsius on April 4 and 42 degrees Celsius on April 6. The Health Department officials have asked people to take adequate fluid to stay hydrated.

Roadside shops selling tender coconut, millet porridge, buttermilk, palmyra fruit, sugar cane seek brisk business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The demand is also for fresh fruit juices and cut fruits.

In the past years, intense heat prevailed only during peak summer days, popularly referred to as ‘Kathiri Veyil’ in Tamil Nadu, in the month of May. But, in the absence of rain and temperature touching 38 degree Celsius even in the first week of March, fruit juices are the only respite for people, says K. Murugan, who sells sugar cane juice at Kollampalayam.

The price of all fresh juices have gone up by 15% to 25%, while that of sugarcane juice and watermelon have gone up by 20%. “The cost of transportation, labour, electricity and other costs had gone up by over 20% when compared to previous years. Since, the demand for juices has gone up, the rise in price is inevitable, says a trader selling watermelon on Karur Bypass Road. “A piece of watermelon is sold for ₹15 now,” he adds.

Traders say that sales volume is expected to go up in April as most of the schools will be closed for summer vacation. “Business is expected to be good till June,” says a fruit seller at Moolapalayam.