Coimbatore

‘Scope high to improve trade between India and Kazakhstan’

Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India addressing members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on Monday.

Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India addressing members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Kazakhstan is looking at better co-operation with India in different sectors, including agriculture, education, and food processing, according to Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India.

Mr. Alimbayev said here on Monday that the bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to touch two billion dollars this year. It was 1.5 billion dollars in 2018. Kazakhstan exports crude oil and Uranium to India in large quantities and imports tea, machine tools, and components. “We are also increasing (trade) in other products. Tourism is another potential area,” he said.

Over one lakh Indians visited Kazakhstan last year and nearly 80,000 of them were transit tourists. From January 1, transit tourists can stay in Kazakhstan for five days. It is three days now. There are two flights a day from New Delhi to Kazakhstan and there will be three flights a week from Mumbai from April-May next year. It is also having discussions with the Indian Government to improve connectivity through sea and rail.

The Ambassador said that he was visiting Coimbatore and Chennai to explore possibilities to improve business opportunities between the two countries.

Suraj Shantakumar, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan, said the two countries have a lot to share as there were several common features between the two.

V. Lakshminarayasamy, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said Coimbatore has over 30,000 micro, small and medium-scale enterprises and supplies 50 % of the country’s pump and motor needs. He urged the Ambassador to look at air connectivity between Coimbatore and Kazakhstan.

