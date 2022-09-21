‘Scope high for cooperation between Coimbatore and Thuringia’

Wolfgang Tiefense, Minister of Economics, Science and Digital Society of Thuringia, Germany, speaking at a Joint German Indian Round Table Coimbatore and Thuringia Chapter in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore region and Thuringia in Germany will have a long term partnership in several fields, said Wolfgang Tiefensee, Minister of Economics, Science, and Digital Society of Thuringia, Germany, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a special meeting of the German India Round Table (GIRT) Coimbatore and Thuringia chapter, he said the western region of Tamil Nadu was a power house of India. “We want to make this cooperation (between Coimbatore and Thuringia) stronger,” he said.

The meeting was on “Doing Business in India, Western Tamil Nadu in Focus” and a delegation from Germany participated apart from companies from Coimbatore and nearby districts.

According to Michaela Kuchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, Germany was India’s largest trading partner in the European Union and the sixth largest worldwide. There was potential for further strengthening of this partnership. Tamil Nadu had 500 German companies that were members of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and was among the top four destinations for German companies, she said.

Managing Director of Gedee Group G.D. Rajkumar said both, Germany and India, required skilled manpower and engineers. For both economies to grow, there should be strengthening of relationship to skill people.

Franziska Kindervater, Chapter head of GIRT Thuringia, and S. Chandrasekar, Chapter head of GIRT Coimbatore, spoke about the advantages in both the regions and the potential for strengthening of cooperation.

Founder patron of GIRT Coimbatore K. Ramasamy said there were several similarities between Coimbatore and Thuringia and there would be mutual business development in the two regions.