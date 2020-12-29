Science Park opened to public

Salem

29 December 2020 22:37 IST

The Science Park constructed by the Salem Corporation near Palapatti was inaugurated recently.

The park, constructed at a cost of ₹5.8 crore, was aimed at improving the scientific temper of students. The park has been set up on 13,000 sq.ft.

According to Corporation officials, the park has exhibits on hygienic practices, replicas of GSLVs, PSLVs rocket launchers and extinct animals like dinosaurs.

Advertising

Advertising

A 30-seat planetarium, radio device that operates using solar energy, gear trains and 18 other exhibits have also been displayed, besides innovation hub to engage students in scientific innovations.

Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said, “the park has been set up under the Smart Cities Mission so that school students could learn and do various scientific experiments here. The centre was opened to the public, however charges are yet to be fixed.”