ADVERTISEMENT

Science Park in Coimbatore city opened to public

August 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation began operations officially the Science Park next to the Corporation Middle School in Tatabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation began operations officially the Science Park next to the Corporation Middle School at Tatabad in Coimbatore city on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Science Park, renovated at a cost of ₹51 lakh with ₹17 lakh contribution from the public and ₹34 lakh as fund from the State government, was opened to the public on Monday.

The park on 30 cent land on Alagappa Chettiar Road, Tatabad, was inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K. N. Nehru on May 8, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The entry is free and the park is opened for general public from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and for the use of students and teachers from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

ALSO READ
‘Semmozhi Poonga’ works to begin soon: Coimbatore Corporation

The park has over 35 installations, including models of a car, types of gears, anemometer, Newton colour disc, revolving periscope, DNA, solar system, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, rain gauge and physics-related models.

According to Rekha, parent of a student at Corporation Middle School in Tatabad, said she has been visiting the park frequently for nearly a month. She said that the thorns were cleared and pavements were put up. She added that an expert should be appointed to explain the models.

“I remember this ground being ridden with thorn bushes and having a few playthings such as a slide or a swing. Usually, parks develop with the same kind of set-up. The Science Park is different and interesting with sculptures of Chandrayaan-III, the globe and former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam. My son became curious to know about all these installations,” said A. Srinivasan, a resident close to the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand.

According to sources, Corporation, Commissioner M. Prathap has ordered the appointment of an expert to explain the installations to the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US