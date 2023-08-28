HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science Park in Coimbatore city opened to public

August 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Coimbatore Corporation began operations officially the Science Park next to the Corporation Middle School in Tatabad on Monday.

The Coimbatore Corporation began operations officially the Science Park next to the Corporation Middle School in Tatabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation began operations officially the Science Park next to the Corporation Middle School at Tatabad in Coimbatore city on Monday.

The Coimbatore Corporation began operations officially the Science Park next to the Corporation Middle School at Tatabad in Coimbatore city on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Science Park, renovated at a cost of ₹51 lakh with ₹17 lakh contribution from the public and ₹34 lakh as fund from the State government, was opened to the public on Monday.

The park on 30 cent land on Alagappa Chettiar Road, Tatabad, was inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K. N. Nehru on May 8, 2023.

The entry is free and the park is opened for general public from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and for the use of students and teachers from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

ALSO READ
‘Semmozhi Poonga’ works to begin soon: Coimbatore Corporation

The park has over 35 installations, including models of a car, types of gears, anemometer, Newton colour disc, revolving periscope, DNA, solar system, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, rain gauge and physics-related models.

According to Rekha, parent of a student at Corporation Middle School in Tatabad, said she has been visiting the park frequently for nearly a month. She said that the thorns were cleared and pavements were put up. She added that an expert should be appointed to explain the models.

“I remember this ground being ridden with thorn bushes and having a few playthings such as a slide or a swing. Usually, parks develop with the same kind of set-up. The Science Park is different and interesting with sculptures of Chandrayaan-III, the globe and former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam. My son became curious to know about all these installations,” said A. Srinivasan, a resident close to the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand.

According to sources, Corporation, Commissioner M. Prathap has ordered the appointment of an expert to explain the installations to the students.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / corporations / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.