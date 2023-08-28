August 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Science Park, renovated at a cost of ₹51 lakh with ₹17 lakh contribution from the public and ₹34 lakh as fund from the State government, was opened to the public on Monday.

The park on 30 cent land on Alagappa Chettiar Road, Tatabad, was inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K. N. Nehru on May 8, 2023.

The entry is free and the park is opened for general public from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and for the use of students and teachers from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

The park has over 35 installations, including models of a car, types of gears, anemometer, Newton colour disc, revolving periscope, DNA, solar system, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, rain gauge and physics-related models.

According to Rekha, parent of a student at Corporation Middle School in Tatabad, said she has been visiting the park frequently for nearly a month. She said that the thorns were cleared and pavements were put up. She added that an expert should be appointed to explain the models.

“I remember this ground being ridden with thorn bushes and having a few playthings such as a slide or a swing. Usually, parks develop with the same kind of set-up. The Science Park is different and interesting with sculptures of Chandrayaan-III, the globe and former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam. My son became curious to know about all these installations,” said A. Srinivasan, a resident close to the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand.

According to sources, Corporation, Commissioner M. Prathap has ordered the appointment of an expert to explain the installations to the students.