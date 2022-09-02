Science Olympiad on September 15

Special Correspondent
September 02, 2022 19:48 IST

Science Olympiad Foundation, organiser of Olympiad exams for school students, will conduct the exams offline this year on September 15.

According to a press release, students can register for SOF Olympiad exams through their schools and exams will be conducted at the schools. Over the last few years, around 34,000 satudents from Coimbatore have been appearing for the Olympiad every year. The exams will be held in seven subjects this year, including SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad, SOF International Mathematics Olympiad, and SOF National Cyber Olympiad. For details, visit https://sofworld.org/

Entpreneurship programme

The Coimbatore chapter of Young Indians (Yi) recently organised here “Futurepreneur Conclave” for students.

A press release said over 1,000 students took part in the pan regional meeting that had an address by Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and the Mission Director and CEO of StartUp Tamil Nadu Sivarajah Ramanathan.

Ind-Texpo held

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council recently conducted in Mumbai Ind-Texpo, a meeting on cotton textiles and its blends. The three day reverse buyer seller meet, Ind-Texpo, had over 50 stalls displaying yarn, fabrics, and home textiles. Buyers from 230 countries visited the show.

Texprocil chairman Manoj Patodia said in a press release that orders worth nearly $ 6.4 mn (approximately Rs. 51 crores) were booked on the spot and enquiries were for nearly $ 58.7 million (nearly ₹ 470 crore).

Textiles Secretary, Upendra Prasad Singh and Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi participated in the inaugural, according to a press release from Texprocil.

