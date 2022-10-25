Science forum organises viewing meet in Hosur to allay fears about solar eclipse

On a terrace in Anna Nagar in Hosur, the many myths around the partial solar eclipse was busted as the Tamil Nadu Science Forum organised an eclipse viewing meet accompanied by tea and snacks on Tuesday evening.

The myths about not eating during the eclipse, staying indoors and not looking at the Sun through mediums were all busted as over 35 people including senior citizens and children participated in the viewing event on the terrace here.

Rumours abound about the partial solar eclipse in the run upto the eclipse casting ominous predictions of the outcomes led Tamil Nadu Science Forum to step in across Tamil Nadu to bust the myths, superstitions and rumours, says .S.R. Sethuraman, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Science Forum.

Of the 35 people, only five were members of the TSF and others were called out of their homes on the assurance that it was safe to see the eclipse through filter lasses.

In villages, where mirror filters were not available, ordinary sieve ladles was held up to reflect the shadow of the Sun onto the ground and seeing the reflection on the ground, says Dr.Sethuraman.

The Forum had organised the viewing meet across the State in all 38 districts, with 25 locations in each district. Auto campaigns were organised in the run upto the eclipse, he says. “In Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi, our Forum members went into a locked hotel and ate food to bust the myths,” says Dr.SEthuraman.

The Sun’s rays during eclipse is no different from its rays on ordinary days and the Sun can be viewed with precautions during an eclipse and food can be taken is the message TSF sought to send. It did strike a chord among the viewers, old and young, who were drawn out of their homes with the help of Tulir Illam, the students wing of TSF.