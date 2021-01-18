Schools to reopen today for Classes X, XII

Authorities told to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedure

With schools reopening after 10 months for Classes X and XII on Tuesday, the authorities have been instructed to adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedure to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Officials at the District Education Office said that a total of 29,642 students in Class X and 24,710 in Class XII studied in 403 schools in the district. As many as 14,096 Class X students were in government schools, 3,911 students in government-aided schools, 9,870 in matriculation and self-financing schools and 1,765 students in CBSE schools.In Class XII, 11,100 students study in government schools, 2,441 students in government-aided schools, 9,847 in matriculation and self-financing schools and 1,322 students in CBSE schools.

Officials said that the students would undergo thermal scanning at the school entrance and hand sanitisers would be provided to them before entering the premises. They will be given vitamin and zinc tablets and wearing of masks would be made mandatory for teachers and students inside the premises. “Arrangements have been made to ensure that a class has only 25 students,” they said.

On Monday, government school premises were cleaned by conservancy staff and disinfectants were sprayed by corporation and local body workers in the respective areas.

Schools buses and vans will be disinfected, and additional precautionary measures will be taken in hostels, they said.