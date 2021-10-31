Schools to reopen for Classes I to VIII today

A conservancy worker sprays mosquito repellent in a classroom at the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road in Erode on Sunday

Erode

31 October 2021 23:53 IST

Teachers to instruct students on the dos and don’ts on the premises on day one

Over 650 government schools in the district that remained closed for 18 months due to COVID-19 pandemic are all set to reopen for Classes I to VIII on Monday.

Except for a few private schools, most of the schools have announced that they would reopen on November 8, after Deepavali holidays. The premises of all the government and government-aided schools in the district were cleaned and the classrooms were disinfected. Overhead water tanks were chlorinated and stagnant rainwater were removed.

Officials said that classes would be conducted on alternative days for each section to prevent crowding on the school premises. Teachers said that the parents were informed of the schedule and on Monday children would be instructed on the dos and don’ts on the premises.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam inspected the Government Higher Secondary School premises at Sivathapuram and asked officials to take steps to prevent water stagnation on the playground.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh held a meeting with officials and instructed them to ensure that all COVID-19 norms were followed in schools.

She asked officials to ensure that all students undergo thermal scanning at the school entrance, wear mask and make use of sanitiser without fail.