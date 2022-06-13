Schools reopened in Salem

June 13, 2022 19:18 IST

Classes began in many schools after vacation on Monday. In many schools, teachers welcomed the students with roses, and in one school, a puppet show was performed.

In the Salem district, a total of 2,398 schools are there, including 1,110 elementary schools, 366 middle schools, 136 high schools, 159 higher secondary schools, 123 government aided schools, and 504 private schools. These schools reopened on Monday after summer vacation. At Kondappanaickenpatti panchayat union primary school, teachers led by headmaster Amutha provided roses to the children. A puppet show was performed for the students to welcome them.