Schools reopen for classes I to X in Coimbatore

Children being given sweets at the Corporation Middle School, Sanganoor, in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

With the summer holidays ending and the new academic year 2022-23 beginning, schools across the State reopened on Monday.

In Coimbatore district, a total of 2,043 schools - government, government aided and matriculation schools - started functioning for classes I to X.

K. Varsha, mother of twins, said “Though there is a rise in COVID-19 cases, the School Education Department has made all the arrangements well, and we are hoping that this academic year will pass through without any trouble.”

Students received free books on the first day of school reopening on Monday at the Corporation Middle School, Sanganoor, in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

According to Chief Education Officer (CEO), Coimbatore, instructions have been given to all the schools through the headmasters to follow the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s standard operating procedure. Books for students from class I to X have been sent to the respective schools and will be distributed from Monday.

The Education Department, through ‘Ennum Ezhuthum,’ programme, will distribute workbook to students from class I to III to assess and bridge the learning gap to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy.

Last week, a special training programme was conducted for teachers throughout the district regarding the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ programme, and hand books were distributed. Teachers were asked to go for interactive learning methods and encourage students to read newspapers and books in the school library, the CEO said.

The CEO also said the School Education Department was planning to implement the free breakfast scheme for government school students from Class I to V, announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on a pilot basis in a few schools both in rural and urban areas in the district, and it would be expanded later.