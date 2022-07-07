Coimbatore

Schools in Valparai to remain closed on Friday

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran has declared holiday for schools in Valparai block on July 8. The schools were closed on July 7 due to rain.

As strong westerly winds continue across the State, Valparai and Western Nilgiris are expected to witness heavy rain on July 8, according to weather reports.


