Schools in Valparai to remain closed on Friday
Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran has declared holiday for schools in Valparai block on July 8. The schools were closed on July 7 due to rain.
As strong westerly winds continue across the State, Valparai and Western Nilgiris are expected to witness heavy rain on July 8, according to weather reports.
