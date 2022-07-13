Schools in Valparai taluk to remain closed on Thursday
District Collector G.S. Sameeran has declared a holiday for schools in Valparai taluk on Thursday, July 14.
According to a press release from the district administration, due to heavy rain in Western Nilgiris, the schools remain closed in the Valparai taluk on Thursday.
