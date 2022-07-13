Coimbatore

Schools in Valparai taluk to remain closed on Thursday

District Collector G.S. Sameeran has declared a holiday for schools in Valparai taluk on Thursday, July 14.

According to a press release from the district administration, due to heavy rain in Western Nilgiris, the schools remain closed in the Valparai taluk on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2022 9:36:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/schools-in-valparai-taluk-to-remain-closed-on-thursday/article65636648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY