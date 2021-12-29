Schools in Namakkal asked not to conduct special classes during vacation

NAMAKKAL

29 December 2021 19:22 IST

The district administration has asked schools not to conduct special classes during the vacation and warned that action will be taken against violators.

A release from Collector Shreya P. Singh said that the State government had declared holidays for schools from December 27 to 31 and announced that schools will reopen on January 3, 2022. Headmasters, headmistress and principals of all the government, government aided, self-finance, matriculation and CBSE schools were clearly instructed not to conduct classes in schools.

Students should avoid visiting schools during the holidays, the release said. “If any complaints were received that classes were being conducted, stringent action will be taken against the school management”, she said,