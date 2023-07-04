Schools in Krishnagiri told to alert authorities of protracted absence of girls to crackdown on child marriages

July 04, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

In a bid to crackdown on child marriages in the district, Collector K.M. Sarayu has instructed schools to alert the authorities about suspicious absence of girl students for more than three days.

Girls, who are absent from schools for more than 2 or 3 days without any reason, must be tracked and the police and the authorities should be alerted if the reason is found to be child marriage or preparations to child marriage.

Further, the police are instructed to promptly crackdown on families, parents, relatives, who are responsible for marrying off underage girls.

District social welfare officer, integrated child development services, village administrative officer, district child protection officer, childline officials, field workers and the police have been instructed to act in a concerted way coordinating to crackdown on child marriages through close monitoring at the village level.

According to the administration, any male above 21 years marrying any girl under 18 years of age will be booked and jailed for two years or more and fined ₹1 lakh. Further, relatives, and guests participating in such marriages without bothering to alert the authorities will be collectively booked for the crime.

Last month, a child marriage in Pochampalli was stopped after the authorities got a tip-off. In its wake, the administration has urged the public, social activists, and volunteers in public causes to alert the administration on the childline number 1098 information on child marriages. The informant’s identity will be protected, the administration has said.