Schools in Erode reopen for classes VI to XII after summer vacation

June 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

Schools in Erode reopened for Classes VI to XII on Monday after extended summer vacation.

At many private and government schools, the teachers welcomed the students with flowers and wished them well in the new academic year. In government and government-aided schools, text books and note books were distributed. Except for a few absentees, most of the students were present on day one in the district. The School Education Department had already announced that Saturdays would be compensatory working days for the holidays that were declared earlier due to intense heat. On Monday, temperature prevailed around 37 degree Celsius in most parts of the district.

